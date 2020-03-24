KAREN V. AZZARO
On March 20, 2020, Karen V. (nee Rosendahl), beloved wife of over 50 years to Richard A. Azzaro; dear daughter-in-law of Ruby E. Azzaro and sister of the late Albert "Bert" Rosendahl, Jr. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Society of the Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Centennial Never Forget Garden (SHGTUS) P.O. Box 1111, Hermitage, PA 16148. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2020