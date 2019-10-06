Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BROWN Karen H. Brown (Age 73) Passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after a valiant three year battle with lung cancer. She was born October 11, 1945 in Washington, DC to Robert and Josephine Huter. She attended high school at Ursuline Academy in Bethesda, MD and studied psychology and special education at Salve Regina College in Newport, RI. She married Michael F. Brown in 1967 in Washington, DC and the couple had one daughter, Megan M. Brown in October 1979, before separating in 1986. Michael Brown preceded her in death on January 24, 2014. Karen was the Senior Vice President of the Food Marketing Institute from 1994 until her retirement in January 2009. In that role, Karen was the corporate liaison to the FMI Board of Directors and had overall responsibility for FMI's internal and external communications, issue advocacy, information and internet services, food safety programs, international programs and membership and field services. Brown managed the activities of FMI's board-level task forces and committees and coordinated the work of FMI's animal welfare advisors and infectious disease experts. During her 40 year tenure at FMI, she also served as VP, Communications and VP, Consumer Affairs, responsible for the development of FMI's consumer affairs program. Both during her impressive career, and following her retirement, Karen participated in numerous government and industry advisory groups including USDA's National Advisory Council on Maternal, Infant and Fetal Nutrition and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Business Response to AIDS. She also served on the boards of Second Harvest, the National AIDS Fund, the Center for Food Safety and Humane Farm Animal Care. Karen was an incredibly devoted mother and grandmother, and a few days before her death she received the joyful news of the arrival of her second grandchild, a boy named Xander Michael, born July 31, 2019 in New York City to daughter, Megan and her husband, Kanyun Rokicki. Her other grandchild, Zadie, just turned three in September 2019. Karen's family and friends were the light of her life and they all miss her very much. A private celebration of Karen's wonderful and prolific life will be held on October 12, 2019. Her daughter Megan and all the family and friends of Karen are indebted to the wonderful and compassionate care provided by the entire staff at Inova Fairfax Hospital to make the last days of her life comfortable. Donations to fund life saving lung cancer research "in memory of" Karen H. Brown can be made to the Inova Schar Cancer Center by visiting

