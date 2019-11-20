

Dr. Karen Boniface Campbell

(Age 76)



Of Union Mills, NC died peacefully in her home on November 15, 2019, with her devoted husband of 51 years, Dr. Donald L. Campbell, by her side.

Born February 21, 1943 in Washington, DC to Irvin E. Boniface and Bulah Orcutt Boniface. Graduated Suitland High School Class of 1960, Studied at University of Maryland and earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from University of Georgia 's School of Veterinary Medicine - Class of 1968. Karen and Don had four children together. Nick-named Sunshine, she had an everlasting passion for caring for and protecting animals that transitioned to a parallel passion for children and their education while serving in the MD State PTA and the Howard County Board of Education.

Karen is survived by her husband, Donald Campbell; her children Jennifer Campbell Alotto, Dr. Heather A. Campbell-Speltz, Thor S. Campbell, Erin Lee Moore; and 12 grandchildren, sister Aileen Boniface Summerlin and brother Lynn Boniface. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Edward Boniface and Don Boniface and her grandson Connery Speltz.

The family plans to gather with friends in celebration of Karen's life at her Cobb Island summer home at a time to be determined.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Campbell family. For further information and/or to sign the online

guestbook, please visit our website,