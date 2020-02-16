Karen Marie Cobb
Formerly of Arlington and Falls Church, Virginia, and a 1979 graduate from the HB Woodlawn Program, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Hot Springs, VA. She was 59 years old and had undergone a long period of declining health. Her parents were Ralph B Cobb and Gloria Kurze Cobb. She is survived by her brothers Richard and Gary Cobb. Prior to moving to Hot Springs in 2007 she was an Executive Assistant at Cel-Sci Corporation. A memorial was held in Hot Springs in November. Condolences may be made to her life long friend, Mark Ruttkay, (505)274-6918.