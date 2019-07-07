Karen Dixon Fuller
(Age 76)
Passed away peacefully at her home overlooking Trippe Creek in Easton, Maryland on July 4, 2019 from an advanced stage of dementia. She was born to Ballard Fulton Dixon and Margaret Barghausen Dixon in Washington, DC. She was married in 1985 to Craig Fuller having met when both worked at the White House.
A memorial service will be scheduled later this month. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601, https://talbothospice.org
. For a full obituary, please visit: