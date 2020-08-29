1/
KAREN HILL
1940 - 2020
KAREN LEA SHAY HILL  December 17, 1940  
Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Born in Brockton, MA and raised in Alexandria, VA she was a graduate of GW High School and spent most of her years here working and raising her family. Preceded in death by her son Alan T. Deavers. Karen will be dearly missed by her sons, T. Scott (Carolyn) Deavers, Gerald L. Deavers; her daughter, L. Rachel Deavers; her grandson, D. Anthony Deavers; her granddaughter, Nicole (Derek) Anderson; two great granddaughters, Stella and Roxanne; and a host of family and friends. A private service will be held at a later date. In her honor please consider making a donation to American Cancer Society.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
or

