KAREN LEA SHAY HILL December 17, 1940
Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Born in Brockton, MA and raised in Alexandria, VA she was a graduate of GW High School and spent most of her years here working and raising her family. Preceded in death by her son Alan T. Deavers. Karen will be dearly missed by her sons, T. Scott (Carolyn) Deavers, Gerald L. Deavers; her daughter, L. Rachel Deavers; her grandson, D. Anthony Deavers; her granddaughter, Nicole (Derek) Anderson; two great granddaughters, Stella and Roxanne; and a host of family and friends. A private service will be held at a later date. In her honor please consider making a donation to American Cancer Society
.