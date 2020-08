Or Copy this URL to Share



KAREN D. HUBBARD

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Karen D Hubbard departed this life at the age of 55. She is survived by her mother, brother, five children, one grandchild, a devoted companion, in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private ceremony on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral home.



