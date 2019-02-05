

Karen Anne Hull



Passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2018 at the age of 79. She was born in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy McQuade Frank.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Bruce of 58 years, and her three sons, Greg, Chris and his wife, Judy and their daughters, Claudia and Jacqueline, and Jon and his daughters, Devin and Dylan. Karen will also be fondly remembered by her brother, Terrance (Lois) Frank, brother-in-law, Steve Victor, and sister-in-law, Carole Frank. Karen was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy "Dolly" (Joseph) DeNoble, Carolyn "Kay" Victor, and Anton Frank.

Karen was passionate about early learning in Montgomery County Maryland; organizing parent meetings, writing pamphlets, and serving on school and school board committees. Later in life she completed her studies at The University of Maryland, and started a new career as a technical writer, working for Boeing and IBM. When not working, she was making her garden beautiful, and always on the move, camping up and down the East Coast and across the USA, or traveling to Europe. All trips were punctuated by her words, "Let's stop at that antique store up ahead." She enjoyed classical music, fine art, and different cultures and foods.

A celebration of Karen's life will take place on February 9 at 2 p.m. at Fox Hill, 8300 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD. A later gathering will take place when the weather warms up in Wisconsin.