

KAREN LYNETTE BRYANT JOHNSON

Karen Bryant Johnson was born on December 19, 1944 and departed this life on April 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and son Alfred O. Johnson III. She graduated from D.C. Public Schools in 1962 and earned Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from schools of higher learning. As a teacher and life-long learner, she decided to donate her body to the Howard University College of Medicine Department of Anatomy to advance scientific studies. Karen was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delicados Inc., The National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP. A celebration of her life will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so. The family will notify her loved ones, friends and community when a date has been determined. She leaves to mourn her beloved granddaughter Anastasia Johnson; great-grandson, Elijah Miles; two sisters Janice Randall and Katharine (Rudy) Squalls; nieces Jetaune (Herbert) Randall-Slaughter, Janel (Ravon) Patton and Jewel (Phillip) Mahan; nephews Khyyam (Cheryl) Cooper and Koda Squalls; great nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.



