KAREN LYNN LIPSY
On Friday, January 3, 2020, KAREN LYNN LIPSY of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Barry Lipsy. Devoted mother of Rachel and Shaina Lipsy. Loving sister of Steven and Ronald Goldstein. Dear daughter of the late Louis and the late Selma Ivins Goldstein and daughter-in-law of Estelle and the late Clement Lipsy. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2 p.m. at Tikvat Israel Congregation, 2200 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851. Interment in Syracuse, NY. Shiva will be observed through Sunday, times to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tikvat Israel Congregation or to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, www.netrf.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.