KAREN LOSS

KAREN E. LOSS (Age 59)  

Of McLean, VA, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kenneth D. Loss of Lewisburg, PA and the late L. Geraldine Loss; sister of Douglas R. Loss of Maryville, TN., Jo A. Saltzman of Coatesville, PA and Susan D. Laidacker of Danville, PA; aunt of Timothy Fargus, Jon Laidacker, Stefanos Loss and Laura Moore. Memorial Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, Samaritans Purse or Christ House-DC. The online guestbook is available at:

Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
