

KAREN MAGED



On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Karen Isabelle Maged, of Bethesda, Maryland, loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, Softa, and sister passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 78. Karen is survived by her daughter, Hollee Maged Gritz (Steve), her son, David Maged (Marci), her four grandchildren, Micah, Lillie, Jordan, and Jacob, and her sister, Susan Lyon. Karen is preceded in death by her sisters Adrienne Kaufman and Marlene Hecht. Family was everything to Karen. Her children, grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law were her world. She also shared very special relationships with her nine nieces and nephews and her cousin. Karen loved exercising, and physical fitness was a very important part of her daily life. Up until two months ago, she could be found at the gym in her building at 5 a.m. every morning working out with a big smile on her face. Karen was always very active and lived each day to the fullest. She gave every ounce of herself to this world, and she never asked for or expected anything in return. She was one of a kind. Karen was loved dearly by so many, including the tight group of friends she also considered to be like family. Everyone loved Karen, and she had this unique ability to brighten a day just by her presence alone. The world has lost a bright light; may her memory be a blessing to everyone that knew her and loved her, and may her brightness shine on. A memorial service in her memory will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4. The link will be posted on the B'nai Israel website when it becomes available. Donations can be made in her memory to The or to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.