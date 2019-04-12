

Karen Jean Markle



Of Kensington, MD on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with her loving husband, Bruce M. Markle, by her side. She is also survived by her son, Christopher M. Markle and his fiancé, Tamala Stuckey; daughter, Jeanette E. Markle Ghatan, her husband, Gil Ghatan, and Karen's two grandchildren, Jonah and Eli Ghatan; parents, Lester and Ernestine Bills; brother, Alan Bills and his wife, Elizabeth Bills; sister, Pamela Cunningham; mother-in-law, Patricia Markle; sister-in-law, Marilyn Couperus; and many close cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends, family and loved ones are invited to a visitation on Saturday, April 13 at 12 p.m. and a celebration of Karen's life at 1 p.m. at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to GW Breast Care Center Patient Assistance Fund (send c/o Krystin Harper, 2300 M Street, NW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC 20037) or to Hope Connections for Cancer Support (9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814).