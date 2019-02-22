KAREN MARKS

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, KAREN MARKS of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Harry Marks. Dear sister of Dr. Marc (Marlene Kaplan) Kravette and Deborah Cohen. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Garden Of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg MD. Shiva will observed at the home of Deborah Cohen for a full week. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
