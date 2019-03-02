Karen F. Minter-Izzard (age 53)
Karen F. Minter Izzard transitioned from life to her eternal home on Monday, February 16, 2019. She is survived by her beloved family members which include her husband, Earnest Izzard; parents, David and Alice Fay Minter; children, David and Keisha Bailey; grandchildren, Synizia, Syrese, Belief, David, and Kayron; sister, Rochelle R. Daniel (Tony); father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Barbara Broggin; special aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Minter, Seresa Simpson (Curtis), and William Minter, as well as the Foye family, a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 11 a.m. (Viewing, 10 a.m.) at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church, 12th and Rhode Island Ave. NE., Washington, DC. The interment will be at Fort Lincoln.