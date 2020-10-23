1/1
KAREN NEWMAN
1934 - 2020
Karen L. Newman
Karen L. Newman passed away peacefully in Washington, DC on October 12, 2020 at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband Jack, their son James and daughter-in-law Mary Beth, sister Charmaine Scotford, grandsons Matthew and Jacob Newman, great-granddaughter Autumn Newman, brother-in-law Ralph Newman and beloved nieces, Bobbie Trauner, Carol Felix, and their families. Karen was born on November 2, 1934 in San Diego, California. She met her husband Jack while both were serving in the Air Force at Selfridge Air Force Base. They were married in 1957 and travelled the world together over the course of their 63-year marriage. Karen had an exuberant "joie de vivre" that found expression in her own unique style. She was the "Auntie Mame" of the Newman family. Karen had a technicolor personality that lit up a room whenever she entered, greeting every visitor with a melodic voice and bubbly laugh. She approached every day with optimism and a sense of curiosity. Karen was a person of many passions. She cherished the home that she so beautifully decorated, inspired by the love of nature and a deep appreciation of the arts. She loved the movies and would stay up well into the early morning hours watching them. From her glamorous silk caftans to her "Lawrence of Arabia" master bathroom (which yes, did include camels), she transported those around her to the days of "Old Hollywood". She was intensely curious and could spend hours talking about progressive politics and causes.  Karen was blessed to live the life that she wanted, unhindered by a clock or a schedule. She will be profoundly missed but will live on in the hearts of everyone she loved. We were lucky to have loved her and to have been loved by her. There will be a celebration of Karen's life at a later date.  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
