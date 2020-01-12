

KAREN ELAINE PERRY



Karen Elaine Perry departed this life at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. Both her father and her daughter, Antoinette, preceded her in death. Karen leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memories her mother, Mary Audrey Williams; three children, Michael Andre Perry, Justice (Wendy) Perry Rahman (Zayd), of Atlanta and Anthony Umoja Greene; three sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Anderson(Roy), Rose Glenn Broadwater (Eugene), Hope Alvina Oliver (Eugene), her brother Edward Butler Anderson (Diane), three grandchildren Eric Brooks, Peyton Leigh Adkins Graham(Charles), Zackery Dane Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Chase, and Cy Graham; nieces, Genesis Antoinette Oliver, Brooke Mary Anderson; nephews Dyrone Trivon Johnson, Edward Butler Anderson, Jr., a special friend Leslie Clark and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 810 Shepherd Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery, Rock Creek Church Road and Webster Streets, NW. Services Entrusted to McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.