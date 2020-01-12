The Washington Post

KAREN PERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN PERRY.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Seventh-day Adventist Church
810 Shepherd Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First Seventh-day Adventist Church
810 Shepherd Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

KAREN ELAINE PERRY  

Karen Elaine Perry departed this life at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. Both her father and her daughter, Antoinette, preceded her in death. Karen leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memories her mother, Mary Audrey Williams; three children, Michael Andre Perry, Justice (Wendy) Perry Rahman (Zayd), of Atlanta and Anthony Umoja Greene; three sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Anderson(Roy), Rose Glenn Broadwater (Eugene), Hope Alvina Oliver (Eugene), her brother Edward Butler Anderson (Diane), three grandchildren Eric Brooks, Peyton Leigh Adkins Graham(Charles), Zackery Dane Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Chase, and Cy Graham; nieces, Genesis Antoinette Oliver, Brooke Mary Anderson; nephews Dyrone Trivon Johnson, Edward Butler Anderson, Jr., a special friend Leslie Clark and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 810 Shepherd Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery, Rock Creek Church Road and Webster Streets, NW. Services Entrusted to McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.