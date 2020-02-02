The Washington Post

KAREN PIANKA (1969 - 2020)
KAREN E. PIANKA  

Of Silver Spring, MD departed this life on January 23, 2020 following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born in Austin, TX in 1969, she settled in the DC area to work with NOAA. She is survived by her spouse, Amy Guadagnoli; parents Eric Pianka, PhD, and Helen Dunlap, PhD (Guy Steucek, PhD); sister Gretchen Pianka, MD (Andy Kull); stepsisters, Anna Creed (Steve Durham) and Kathryn Steucek (Al Youngblood); and eight nieces and nephews. Services pending. For updates on service information, full obituary, selected charities, and to sign the family guest book, please see
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
