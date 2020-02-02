KAREN E. PIANKA
Of Silver Spring, MD departed this life on January 23, 2020 following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer
. Born in Austin, TX in 1969, she settled in the DC area to work with NOAA. She is survived by her spouse, Amy Guadagnoli; parents Eric Pianka, PhD, and Helen Dunlap, PhD (Guy Steucek, PhD); sister Gretchen Pianka, MD (Andy Kull); stepsisters, Anna Creed (Steve Durham) and Kathryn Steucek (Al Youngblood); and eight nieces and nephews. Services pending. For updates on service information, full obituary, selected charities, and to sign the family guest book, please see