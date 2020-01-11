The Washington Post

KAREN RICHARDSON (1958 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN RICHARDSON.
Service Information
Funeral Choices Of Chantilly
14522L Lee Rd
Chantilly, VA
20151
(703)-378-6896
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Paramount Baptist Church
3924 4th Street
SE in Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Karen Rebecca Richardson  

Karen Rebecca Richardson was born on September 30, 1958 in Philadelphia, PA to proud parents, Cynthia and David Richardson. Having kept the faith, she finished her course on January 5, 2020, when she was welcomed to her eternal home. Karen was a beloved daughter, stepdaughter, sister, step-sister, cousin, aunt, friend, co-worker, and cherished member of Paramount Baptist Church in Washington, DC.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. The location is Paramount Baptist Church, 3924 4th Street, SE in Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.