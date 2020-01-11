

Karen Rebecca Richardson



Karen Rebecca Richardson was born on September 30, 1958 in Philadelphia, PA to proud parents, Cynthia and David Richardson. Having kept the faith, she finished her course on January 5, 2020, when she was welcomed to her eternal home. Karen was a beloved daughter, stepdaughter, sister, step-sister, cousin, aunt, friend, co-worker, and cherished member of Paramount Baptist Church in Washington, DC.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. The location is Paramount Baptist Church, 3924 4th Street, SE in Washington, DC.