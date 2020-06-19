KAREN ROBINSON
Karen V. Robinson, 73, of Silver Spring, Maryland, departed this life on June 12, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Maryland, after a long illness. Born in Washington, DC, Karen attended Saint Augustine Catholic Grade School, Immaculate Conception Academy, and graduated from Trinity College. A career Federal Government employee specializing in human resources, Karen was twice married and ultimately found companionship with her partner, the late Reginald Shellman. She was preceded in death by her cherished son, Wayne C. Washington; beloved father, John D. Robinson; and stepfather, H. Clifton Long. Survivors include her mother, Marian Robinson Long; sisters Paula Hooks (Robert), Pamela Robinson (Peter Lucas) and Patricia Robinson Morison; many extended family members including a host of dear first cousins; goddaughters on which she doted; a wide circle of devoted friends to whom she was devoted in return; and a special "niece," Jenetta Stanford who helped to provide care and company for Karen in her final year. Interment private; a virtual celebration of Karen's life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations to one of Karen's favorite charities: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, Memorial Fund c/o Karen Robinson (YMCA Silver Spring), 1112 16th Street, NW, Suite 240, Washington, DC 20036, https://www.ymcadc.org/support-the-y/give/memorial-funds/; or the Oblate Sisters of Providence, 701 Gun Road, Baltimore, MD, 21227-3899, www.oblatesisters.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
