KAREN ROGERS



Karen Leef Rogers (Age 75)

of Alexandria, Virginia passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was born in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of the late John F. Fitzgerald and Margaret Ann Rutherford. Karen worked until retirement as an administrative assistant for the federal government. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Arlington, Virginia. A member of the EMH DAR chapter of Manassas, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Joseph Donald Rogers; sister Jacqulyn F. Alexander (Robert Wayne(d)) Centreville, VA; Mary Ann Hull, Olney, Md; brother John F. Fitzgerald (Suzette) Fredrick, Md; and many family members. Karen enjoyed knitting scarves for her relatives, long country rides, going to movies, family celebrations, and was an avid animal lover. She was a very proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Karen loved and supported all of them in their endeavors. She truly was a friend to all that she met. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 starting at 12 p.m. located at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Send donations to the Hospice Capital Caring Health Halquist Center or a memorial in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store