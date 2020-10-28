1/1
KAREN STRICKLER
1934 - 2020
Karen Jensen Strickler  
Karen Jensen Strickler of Washington, DC passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born in 1934 in Rochester, NY to Willis and Kathryn Jensen. Karen graduated with a degree in English from Smith College in Northampton, MA in 1956.  She married Mitchell Strickler in 1959, and eventually settled in Washington, DC. They raised two children, Daniel Strickler of Darnestown, MD and Sarah Ellis of Bethesda, MD. Karen worked as a technical writer for Social and Scientific Systems, Inc. She loved music and played both the viola and the cello in amateur music groups. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Ellis and her brother Erik Jensen, as well as four granddaughters, Abigail and Annabelle Ellis, and Eliza and Clara Strickler. No services are being held.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
