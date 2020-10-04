KAREN WARDZINSKI
Of Washington DC, and formerly of Blasdell, NY, September 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of Teresa (nee Fell) and the late Eugene Wardzinski; loving and adored sister of Daryl and Andrew Parr, Kathy Clark, Gene Wardzinski and Mark Wardzinski; dearest aunt of Jessica and Christopher Parr; Karen will be missed by many cousins, and dear, dear friends. Due to Covid concerns there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be conducted later in Washington, DC for family, dear friends and colleagues. Karen lived in Washington, DC, for many years but always considered Buffalo, NY, her home where she grew up and attended Immaculata Academy for high school. She practiced law as an Environmental Attorney for the federal government and private practice. Her position as Chief of the Law and Policy Section, Environmental and Natural Resources Division, U.S Department of Justice, was recognized and awarded many commendations by the President and U.S. Attorney General. Karen worked to protect international coral reefs, world wildlife preservation, enforce clean water and air acts and the endangered species act and to protect Native American Families. She was recently awarded the Government Lawyer of 2020 from the American Bar Association, Section on Environment, Energy and Resources. Karen was a tree hugger before it was cool. She loved life and traveled extensively throughout the world. She was loved deeply by many friends and family who appreciated her humor, optimistic spirit, sense of adventure and love of art and design. Karen fought ovarian cancer for the last two and a half years with courage and grace. Services pending. Flowers are graciously declined. Donations may be made in Karen's name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Yale Medical Center Early Phase Clinical Trials Program. Donations to Yale can be made through Karen's doctor by emailing: patricia.lorusso@yale.edu
