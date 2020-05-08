The Washington Post

KAREN WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN WILLIAMS.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Viewing
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home
5540 Marlboro Pike
District Heights, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home
5540 Marlboro Pike
District Heights, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Karen Elizabeth Williams (Age 69)

Of Clinton, MD born April 2, 1951 went home peacefully to be with the lord on Thursday April 23, 2020 in Fort Washington, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving family, three children Reginald Brevard Sr. (Tina), Venus Brevard, and Anthony Brevard; her siblings Carolyn Bethea, Gwendolyn Reese, Martin Copeland Jr. (Willette), LaWanda Tyson, and Nathaniel Copeland. The Funeral Service will be held on May 11, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5540 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747, Viewing: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.