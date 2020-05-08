Karen Elizabeth Williams (Age 69)
Of Clinton, MD born April 2, 1951 went home peacefully to be with the lord on Thursday April 23, 2020 in Fort Washington, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving family, three children Reginald Brevard Sr. (Tina), Venus Brevard, and Anthony Brevard; her siblings Carolyn Bethea, Gwendolyn Reese, Martin Copeland Jr. (Willette), LaWanda Tyson, and Nathaniel Copeland. The Funeral Service will be held on May 11, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5540 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747, Viewing: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD.