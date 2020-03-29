Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARIN WEBB. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WEBB KARIN WENING WEBB Karin Wening Webb of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on March 11, 2020. She was 83. Karin was born in 1936 in Lunenburg, Germany, to Fritz and Gesine Wening. She spent most of her youth on the island of Borkum in the North Sea. In 1955, she graduated from the Seminar for Kindergarten and Nursery School Teachers in Munich. In 1959, Karin immigrated to Princeton, New Jersey, to work as an au pair. There, she met her future husband, the late Wilmot Hyde "Monty" Webb of Bethesda, Maryland. After marrying in Princeton in 1961, Karin and Monty lived in Charlottesville, Virginia and Palos Verdes, California. With Monty's passing in 1970, Karin moved permanently to Monty's home state of Maryland with their two children. In 1975, the newly opened Clara Barton Center for Children in Cabin John, Maryland, hired Karin as a teacher. Karin held that position for thirty-eight years. In that time, she taught hundreds of children including many children of former students. Outside of spending time with her family, Karin considered teaching to be the most rewarding experience of her life. Karin's other loves included gourmet cooking, gardening, golfing, skiing and being at the beach. She lived in the same neighborhood for fifty years and cherished her friendships with neighbors and their social activities such as the Gourmet Club. Karin was sensitive, honest and hard-working. She had a great sense of humor and was very independent. She raised two children as a single parent in a foreign country with relatively little support. Despite whatever difficulties befell her, Karin maintained a positive attitude and was the most resilient person her family and friends will ever know. Karin is survived by her children, Kevin Stark Webb of Washington, District of Columbia, and Larissa Guignard Webb of London, Ontario; her grandchildren, Maxwell Wilmot Henry Webb Comor and Anneliese Stark Webb; and her sister, Margret Weber-Schug of Munich. Services are planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.Karin is survived by her children, Kevin Stark Webb of Washington, District of Columbia, and Larissa Guignard Webb of London, Ontario; her grandchildren, Maxwell Wilmot Henry Webb Comor and Anneliese Stark Webb; and her sister, Margret Weber-Schug of Munich. Services are planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

