Karl Du Puy, AIA Karl Frederick Griffenhagen Du Puy, architect and professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Maryland, passed away at his home in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2020, from heart failure due to cardiac amyloidosis. He was 78.
The second son of Elbert Newton Du Puy, an obstetrician, and Ruth Christine Du Puy (née Griffenhagen), Ric - as he was known in his younger days - was born in 1942 in Beckley, West Virginia. He grew up in Quincy, Illinois along with his brothers Jack and Bill; the boys and their cousin Ted Truman spent happy childhood summers on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. An Eagle Scout, Ric was a varsity wrestler at Quincy Senior High School and then at Dartmouth College. A member of Beta Theta Pi and Casque and Gauntlet, he was graduated in 1964. He earned graduate degrees in architecture in 1967 from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Design and in 1969 from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, which he attended on a Fulbright-Hays scholarship.
In 1969 Ric joined the City of New York as an urban designer, working on such projects as the revitalization of the emerging neighborhood of TriBeCa. In 1972 he married Margaret (Peg) Kepner, a fellow Fulbright-Hays scholar whom he had met on the way to the Netherlands; they were among the pioneering residents of NoHo, living in a loft apartment they renovated in a former leather-goods factory. In 1977 they moved to Washington, DC and Karl took up a post teaching at the University of Maryland's fledgling School of Architecture.
Over a career spanning more than three decades, Karl taught a range of courses, most famously the long-running and popular "Urban Development and Design Theory.' He was also a pillar of the school's design studio sequence, serving as a demanding and supportive director for more than 170 students' master's theses. A colleague described Karl as "unique in his ability to work effectively between his two passions, urbanism and design craft." Beloved by his students, who compiled lists of his colorful "DuPuyisms,' he was a five-time winner of awards for outstanding teaching. In 2004 he was awarded the AIA Potomac Valley Chapter's Paul H Kea medal for Architectural Advocacy.
Karl loved to explore the world and his energy and curiosity were contagious. Having won an Indo-American Fellowship to study the historical evolution of Indian urban form, he spent 1983 traveling around India along with Peg and their two-year-old son. He frequently led student trips overseas, and for more than a decade he spent most springs running the school's semester-abroad program at Kiplin Hall in the north of England. Karl officially retired in 2008 but remained active as an emeritus professor, continuing to teach and lead trips abroad. He spent the spring of 2020 shepherding yet another group of thesis students through their projects.
A committed urbanist and believer in cities throughout his life, Karl was also a lover of nature, never happier than when exploring the outdoors with his family and friends - whether canoeing on Little Lake Sunapee, backcountry camping on an island in the Boundary Waters, hiking the Milford Track, climbing Snowdon, or rambling over the fells of the Lake District.
Karl was predeceased by his older brother Jack, and is survived by his wife, Peg Kepner, his sons, Frederick (Rick) and Paul, his younger brother, Bill, and a host of friends, relations, colleagues, and former students. Those wishing to remember Karl with a donation could consider the Sierra Club, the National Park Foundation, or another conservation group; it is also anticipated that a legacy fund will be set up at the University of Maryland School of Architecture. No services planned at this time. An online guest book is available on DignityMemorial.com.Karl
