Dr. KARL HEBEBRAND
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dr. Karl Hebebrand on June 14, 2019. Karl was the son of Werner and Grete (Leistikow) Hebebrand and born on August 16, 1930 in Frankfurt, Germany. In 1963 Karl took the chance to move to the United States, because both he and his wife, Agatha felt a longstanding gratitude to the GIs of WWII
and their newly adopted country. For the past 32 years he resided in Washington, D.C. and Chevy Chase, MD. He was tremendously dedicated to his family, and he is survived by his loving wife Agatha Lexis Hebebrand and six children -- Johannes Hebebrand (Wife Kathrin) of Essen, Germany; Anne Hebebrand (Husband Richard) of Bath, Maine; Andrew Hebebrand (Wife Melissa) of Atlanta, GA; Benjamin Hebebrand (wife Joy) of Madison, WI; Charlotte Hebebrand (husband Carlos), Paris, France; and Carol Hebebrand of Suwanee, GA. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Karl was a passionate art collector, music lover and he was socially minded, yet also displayed impressive business acumen during his long career with Siemens in various executive roles in Germany and the US. After a ten year long battle with Alzheimer's Karl spent his last year under the loving care of Brighton Gardens of Chevy Chase. Karl, Papa and Opa, we are grateful for the many memories and the stories, which will keep you alive in our hearts. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Final arrangements are being handled by Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, MD.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that memorial gifts in Karl Werner Hebebrand's name be directed to Annandale Village at 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024, where his youngest daughter resides. Annandale Village is a nonprofit organization serving adults with intellectual disabilities.