HETHERINGTON Karl Vander Hetherington, Jr. February 25,1945 - May 7,2020 Karl "Van" Hetherington, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away May 7, suddenly at his home in Edgewater, MD. He was 75 years old. The first son of Karl Sr. and Agnes (Greer) Hetherington, Karl was born in Savannah, GA. His father was in the FBI and was stationed in a number of states before settling his family in Maryland. Karl began his Catholic education at St. Michael's in Silver Spring, MD, continuing to St. John's Military High School, Class of 1963. He then attended Mount St. Mary's College graduating with a BS in Economics and received a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Baltimore. He was an active alumnus at both St. John's and Mount St. Mary's where he maintained lifelong friend ships. He also remained connected with St. John the Evangelist in Silver Spring. Karl had a great love for the beach, especially Dewey, and could ride a wave like no other. He loved music and was an exceptional dancer. He coached his girls' CYO basketball and softball teams and took on the role of President of the CYO. He loved playing tennis and volleyball where he led the Dabys Kickers to numerous AA championships. He enjoyed watching college and professional sports, but the Washington Redskins were always his favorite. He worked for Geico before building a career in print sales, ending at EU Services. Karl was an avid boater and enjoyed his recent part time job at Sandy Spring Bank in Edgewater. He will be missed at the drive thru. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Korry Hetherington. His children include Katherine Hetherington Paine (Stuart), Kimberly Hetherington Seiler (Matt), Robert Hatzes, Nick Hatzes (Roxanne) and Nina Ovian (Theo). He was a proud grandfather to his seven grandchildren Henry Seiler, Jack Paine, Mandy Paine, Anthony Seiler, Matthew Seiler, Wyatt Richardson, and Kylee Hatzes. Karl will also be remembered fondly by his siblings, Kay Danna, Jim Hetherington (Kyung), Debbie Fontana (John), and Bob Hetherington (Marlena), as well as his many nieces and nephews. He had many close friends, but we wish to thank John Dondero, his best friend since childhood, for his love and support through this difficult time. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Karl's memory to St. John's College High School or Dreams for Kids DC in Washington, DC. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kalasfuneralhomes.com.

