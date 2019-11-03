

KARL SMELTZER



Passed away on October 9, 2019. Karl attended public schools in Michigan and then later George Washington and Temple Universities. He served in the US Passed away on October 9, 2019. Karl attended public schools in Michigan and then later George Washington and Temple Universities. He served in the US Army in Europe in World War II as a tank gunner in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns. He was a descendant of those who served in the military of every previous major war of the United States. His father was a doctor who served as a medical officer with the US Army in France during World War I.

Karl began his career with the Securities and Exchange Commission, shortly after it was first established, in financial capacities. He worked on the integration of public utility electric and gas holding company systems throughout the US. He also worked on the SEC's regulation of investment companies including mutual funds. For many years prior to his retirement, he was the Chief Financial Analyst of the SEC's Divisions of Corporate Regulation and Investment Management. Karl joined the World Bank as a financial analyst after retiring from the SEC. He traveled to and appraised the financial aspects of development projects in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Karl is survived by his wife of 61 years, two daughters and a son, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His parents, brother and sister predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.