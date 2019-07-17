The Washington Post

KARL VAUGHN

Guest Book
KARL EUGENE Vaughn (Age 60)  

On Friday, July 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Vaughn; daughter, LaShawne (Aaron) Brown; grandchildren, Brandon White and Darren Brown; great-grandchild Brent; parents, Walter and Anne Vaughn; sisters, Deborah and Cheryl; brother, Derrick; adopted brother, Ronald Payne; two special aunts Lela Dicks and Thelma Snoddy; nephew, Christopher; devoted brother-in-law, Gregory Thompson; devoted cousin, Kim Cobb and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment private. Services by Henry S. Washington & Sons.
Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
