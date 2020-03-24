

KARL ADAMS ZENER, M.D.



Well known and beloved psychiatrist, Karl Adams Zener, M.D., passed away on May 4, 2019, at age 86 after nine years of Alzheimer's disease. Dr Zener served the Washington DC area since 1957. He began at Walter Reed Army Hospital where he did his internship and residency. Later he worked again at Walter Reed as psychiatrist for the new HIV ward. His discoveries there about human resilience were presented in an International HIV Conference in Canada. At that time the drugs to prolong life with HIV had not been developed. Dr. Zener served in the military for nine years. His last tour of duty was with the 82nd Airborne, Fort Bragg, SC.

Upon his discharge he worked for several years at Chestnut Lodge, a private psychiatric hospital in Rockville. He developed his own private practice in Bethesda MD and Washington DC beginning in 1963 and lasting until 2010, some 47 years. He loved therapy, so he also worked part time in government Mental Health Clinics in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. He received the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill and Certificates of Commendation from the Department of Human Resources in DC. He was an honored Life Member of the American Psychiatric Association. During his last 15 years of practice he enjoyed many short term psychiatric placements in Arizona, Southern California, Kentucky and Virginia.

Dr Zener is survived by his loving wife, Rita Carrol, his four beautiful daughters: Kate, Lucy, Marilyn, and Suzanne, and one devoted step-son, Stuart. He will be missed by his eight grandchildren: Colleen and Tim, Will and Kate, Joe and Gray, Sean and Sarah, and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Dylan. He will also be missed by his one living brother, Julian Zener, all the spouses of the above, and many other friends and relatives. He is survived as well by his first wife, Susannah.

Karl had many interests including his family's genealogy, round dancing, classical music and travel. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He will be interred at the Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium March 31, 2020.