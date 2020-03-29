KARLA KAY HERGE PETUS DORSEY (Age 48)
Of Alexandria, VA, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020. Karla was an Army brat, carpenter, new home builder; mother; champion among the underserved. She was preceded by her father, MAJ John C. Herge. She is survived by her mother, Renee Rhea-Herge; her siblings, John A. Herge and Jeffrey W. Herge; her children, Mary Ellen Lowdon, Melissa Petrus and James Phillips; step daughter, Taylor Kirtley; grandchildren, Pierce Lowdon, Charlotte Lowdon, Penelope Lowdon, Aaliyah Jawwo, and Abby Phillips; her step grandchildren, Braylor Kirtley and Leviticus Kirtley. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .