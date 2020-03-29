The Washington Post

KARLA KAY HERGE PETUS DORSEY (Age 48)  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020. Karla was an Army brat, carpenter, new home builder; mother; champion among the underserved. She was preceded by her father, MAJ John C. Herge. She is survived by her mother, Renee Rhea-Herge; her siblings, John A. Herge and Jeffrey W. Herge; her children, Mary Ellen Lowdon, Melissa Petrus and James Phillips; step daughter, Taylor Kirtley; grandchildren, Pierce Lowdon, Charlotte Lowdon, Penelope Lowdon, Aaliyah Jawwo, and Abby Phillips; her step grandchildren, Braylor Kirtley and Leviticus Kirtley. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
