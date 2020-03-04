Karma Northway Kenny (Age 60)
On Monday, March 2, 2020, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of Terrence S. Kenny. Loving mother of Kailey (Clyde) Young and Conor (Katelyn) Kenny. Grandmother of Grayson Young. Sister of Karla Rowlett and Christa Mangan. Aunt of Katie Siegel, Caroline Connelly, Christopher Rowlett and Cameron Rowlett. She is also survived by many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville MD 20854 on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) by visiting https://melanoma.org/
or sending a donation to: Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329 Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 *Please note the individual's name in the memo line of checks - Federal Tax ID Number: 76 0514428 or PetConnect Rescue by visiting petconnectrescue.org
or sending a donation to: P.O. Box 60714 Potomac, MD 20859.