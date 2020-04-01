

Karol Raye Pierce (Age 76)



On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Karol Raye Pierce, of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully at the age of 76. She was surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Hilary Raye Divelbliss and significant other William Kelsey McAtee. She is survived by three children. Douglas Pierce (Connie) of Falling Waters, WV, Dawn Divelbliss (Harley) of Walkersville, MD, Candy Shank of Martinsburg, WV, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be no viewing. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701