

Kate Sunday Catloth (Age 101)



Of Bowie, MD passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on April 21, 1919, she graduated from McKinley High School in 1936. After her marriage to George, Sr. in 1937, they moved to Maryland, first residing in Hyattsville, before moving to Bowie.

She has joined her beloved husband of 73 years, who passed away on July 10, 2010, and her granddaughter, Sharon, and her son-in-law, Bobby who predeceased her.

Kate is survived by three children, Mary Catloth, Diana Richardson, and George Catloth, Jr. and his wife, Julie. Also surviving are three grandchildren, John Winslow, George Catloth, III (Chip) and his wife, Elaine, and Robbin Oden and her husband, Darryl. Five great-grandchildren, Lila and Anna Winslow, Jordan Catloth, and Sean and Amaya Oden also survive.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715. The funeral service and interment are private.