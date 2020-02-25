KATHARINE SMITH
On February 22, 2020, Katharine Smith, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Coleman; devoted mother of Karen, Adam and Rebecca; adored sister of Paul; cherished grandmother of Alex, Elliot, Isabelle, Bondi, Benji and Mayim. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Beth El Synagogue, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814. Interment at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Adam Smith and Julie Gold on the evenings of February 26 and February 27 starting at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made in her memory to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, INC., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.