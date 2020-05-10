Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHARINE "Kay" SMITH. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

KATHARINE BEALL SMITH "Kay" 1931 ~ 2020 Kay Smith's good and completely caring life came to a peaceful end on May 6, 2020, just one week after her 89th birthday. Her last days brought the family and thoughtful staff at Kensington Park Senior Living together to provide personal farewells and expressions of love and respect. Kay was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 30, 1931, to Katharine Elder and Donald Nelson Beall, while stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Pearl Harbor. Over the course of the next two decades, the Bealls were constantly on the move as her father's military assignments shifted. Her mother had been a Navy nurse and frequently practiced her profession in tandem with each move. Kay often reflected on the fact that she had attended eight different high schools, never feeling settled until her father's retirement brought them to Florida. There she enrolled at the University of Florida, earning her degree in journalism, marrying Donald R. Smith, and starting a family of five cherished children, including two sets of twins. They became the pride and joy of her entire life and are at the center of the extended family that now is deeply saddened by the loss of her presence and its profound effects on their lives. During her 57 years as a resident of the Parkwood community of Kensington, Md., Kay continued her children-focused life, found complete enjoyment in her surroundings and engaged in many interests and skills that marked her as a woman of talent, compassion and devotion. Surviving Kay are her husband Don; son Kenneth R. Smith, Lakewood, Colo.; daughter Lynne E. Smith, St. Augustine, Fla.; son Paul R. Smith (Teresa), Bettendorf, Iowa; son Gary N. Smith (Ann), Chevy Chase, Md.; and son Brian S. Smith (Doreen), Washington, DC. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Siano, Delmont, Pa. Her grandchildren provided new opportunities for care and nurturing and added a new layer of enjoyment and satisfaction. Katharine L. "Katie" Smith, North Bethesda, Md., and Sarah E. Smith, Astoria, N.Y., and their mother AnneMarie K. Smith, Frederick, Md., reciprocated Kay's love in many ways over the years. In Bettendorf, Iowa, Natalie L. and Anthony R. Smith provided long-distance opportunities to remain in warm contact. Charlotte A. and James R. Smith of Chevy Chase, Md., have had their young lives brightened and shaped by Kay's regular involvement in their growing years. While engaged in her children's pathways to college and adult independence, Kay found joy in many pleasures that brought out innate talents. She was a phenomenal kitchen artisan, able to ad-lib many styles of home cooking and pass them along to family and grandchild assistants. Her life had always been inhabited by a love for all animals, particularly the many cats that developed unique connections within the family - fondness of the sort now abundantly present among her children and grandchildren. In her Parkwood garden, she enjoyed the planning, planting and tending of flowering shrubs that at this very moment are in full display. Her skills with various forms of fabric arts, developed in childhood, were exhibited in quilting and needlework projects, sometimes punctuated by the repair and rehabilitation of stuffed animals that had fallen on hard times. British mystery novels were one of her favorite pursuits. As a volunteer from 1967 to 1971, Kay administratively managed the Montgomery County Group Piano Program, an afterschool activity involving professional teacher-taught classes at more than 80 elementary schools. In 1970, Kay entered the world of fulltime work that included the NUS Corporation in Rockville as executive secretary to the president, and a career at Washington's American Enterprise Institute from which she retired in 1989 as associate editor of the organization's magazine. She later was a freelance editor of professional papers and publications. The family is planning to host a remembrance reception on a date to be determined. To ensure notification of the time and place, please provide contact information by email to

The family is planning to host a remembrance reception on a date to be determined. To ensure notification of the time and place, please provide contact information by email to [email protected] . Memorial donations in her name may be appreciatively directed to the Montgomery County Humane Society, mchumane.org. 