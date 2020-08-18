WALDMANN Katharine E. Spreng Waldmann Katharine Emory Spreng Waldmann, MD, age 92, retired physician, died on August, 15 2020 at the National Institutes of Health after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born November 22, 1927, the second of four children of Dwight and Elizabeth Spreng. She was married for 62 years to Thomas Waldmann, MD. Dr. Waldmann graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oberlin College in 1950, first in her class at Case Western Reserve Medical School, and completed internal medicine residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital. She had a 66-year career in internal medicine and was a highly respected expert on infectious diseases. Katharine spent the bulk of her career as chief physician at the Dennis Avenue AIDS clinic. She saw the transition of AIDS from a universally fatal disease when she started treating it in 1981 to a chronic reversible disease when she retired in 1999. She was a fellow in the American College of Physicians. She received the Albert Nelson Marquis lifetime achievement award, she was named Outstanding Hospice Physician by the Montgomery Hospice Society, was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha and the Phi Beta Kappa honor societies. Katharine is remembered as being a very loving person, sensitive to the needs of others, her family and her patients. She met everyone whether it be neighbors in the lunch bunch, patients from the jail, colleagues, family or friends with unconditional warmth and acceptance that made people feel whole. She saw the good in everyone and inspired people to be their best selves. She was a great conversationalist with many stories to tell. She touched many with her combination of intellectual brilliance, huge heart, strong moral compass and humility. She is survived by her husband Thomas Waldmann; children, Richard, Robert, and Carol; as well as her grandchildren, Marina, Katharine, Clarissa, Jonathan, Ember, Orion, and Arno. An inclusive celebration of her life and legacy will be held at a later date. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. followed by a graveside gathering at Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be sent to International Medical Corps at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/Katharine-waldmann-md-memorial-fund
