

KATHERINE PAUL ABRAMOVITZ



Katherine Paul Abramovitz died on August 12, 2019 in Sarasota at the age of 78. Despite the trials of aging, and heart and respiratory problems, she will always be that questing, youthful Kassie who roller-skated the streets of Manhattan, absorbing the energy of the streets, their art and buildings and filtering it with her amazingly exacting and delighted mind. New York defined her, as did the art and architecture she was surrounded by. Kassie first became an archaeologist, in the field and as an academic. Later she joined the National Endowment for the Humanities as a program officer, where she led support of archaeological digs and pioneered in working with Native American organizations. She spent a lifetime with puzzles of every sort, even turning a diversion into another degree in Linguistics, and yet another one in Library Science. She was generous in her friendships, sharing numerous connections; colleagues and walking companions enjoyed new lifelong bonds...thanks to Kassie.

She leaves her brother Michael, children Rachel and Jason, daughter-in-law Kathryn, and grandchildren Lena, Riley and Oscar, as well as many beloved cousins. Family and friends will be gathering to celebrate Kassie's life on the weekend of September 27 in the DC area. Please contact us for more information at;( 505) 331-2360 or