KATHERINE JEAN ABSHER (Age 60)
Of Chesapeake Beach on May 6, 2019. Survived by husband, Richard A. Absher, Jr.; children, Jack Pruitt (Megan), Richard Adam Absher, Casey Jones (Scott) and Kimberly Absher; grandchildren, Denny Jones and Jack W. Pruitt; brother, Kevin Hessman; sister, Mary Alice Maloney and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John F. Hessman, Jr. A memorial mass will be held Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church, Huntingtown, MD.