The Washington Post

KATHERINE ABSHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE ABSHER.
Service Information
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Jesus The Devine Word Church
885 Cox Rd.,
Huntingtown, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Honey's Harvest Farm
5801 Brooks Woods Rd.,
, Lothian, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

KATHERINE JEAN ABSHER (Age 60)  

Of Chesapeake Beach on May 6, 2019. Survived by husband, Richard A. Absher, Jr.; children, Jack Pruitt (Megan), Richard Adam Absher, Casey Jones (Scott) and Kimberly Absher; grandchildren, Denny Jones and Jack W. Pruitt; brother, Kevin Hessman; sister, Mary Alice Maloney and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John F. Hessman, Jr. A memorial mass will be held Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church, Huntingtown, MD. For condolences visit

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.