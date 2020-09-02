1/1
KATHERINE AGARWAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Agarwal  
Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at her home in McLean, VA at the age of 75 from cancer. Beloved wife of Kamal Agarwal. She is survived by Kamal; her brothers Joel, Kurt, Blaine and John Jones; her sister Margaret Jones; her sisters-in-law Chandan Agarwal and Manju Mithal; and other relatives and close friends. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, the ASPCA, and Doctors Without Borders. To view a full obituary, sign the guestbook and celebrate Katherine's life, please visit www.moneyandking.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved