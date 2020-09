Katherine Agarwal  

Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at her home in McLean, VA at the age of 75 from cancer. Beloved wife of Kamal Agarwal. She is survived by Kamal; her brothers Joel, Kurt, Blaine and John Jones; her sister Margaret Jones; her sisters-in-law Chandan Agarwal and Manju Mithal; and other relatives and close friends. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society , the ASPCA, and Doctors Without Borders . To view a full obituary, sign the guestbook and celebrate Katherine's life, please visit www.moneyandking.com