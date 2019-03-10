Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE "Kay" BROWN. View Sign

BROWN KATHERINE LEDBETTER BROWN "Kay" Katherine "Kay" Ledbetter Brown, a resident of the DC area since 1946, who lived in Washington, DC, Arlington, and Springfield, VA, died on February 27, 2019, after celebrating her 100th birthday on February 10. The family will hold memorial services at the Village Church at Greenspring in Springfield on Saturday, March 23 at 12 noon, and at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean on May 11 at 11 a.m. Brown, the oldest child of Margaret Tucker and Charles Bennett Ledbetter, grew up in Polkton, N.C. She used her 1940 music degree from Salem College to play the piano at Fort Bragg for soldiers deploying overseas in World War II. Following Germany's surrender in May 1945, the U.S. Army sent Brown to France and Germany to entertain soldiers waiting to return home. In France, the builder's daughter directed German POWs to build a rec center while she orga- nized everything from chess games to big-band dances. After the war, Brown taught music and put on operettas at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. She also taught children at the British embassy. In 1952, Brown married Navy Lieutenant Samuel K. Brown, an electrical engineer at the Naval Research Lab. The Browns raised four children in North Arlington. They filled their calendars with school, scouts, and sports events. Kay Brown became an accomplished acrylic and watercolor artist. While Sam Brown built a long career with General Electric, Kay Brown taught music, directed the children's choir at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, and served as a church elder. The Browns continued to volunteer when they joined Immanuel Presbyterian Church in 1987. As a 63-year member of P.E.O., Brown served on the international Philanthropic Educational Organization's executive board in the D.C.-area, including as president. In 2000, the Browns moved to Greenspring Village. After Sam Brown died in 2001, his widow opened a gift shop, starred on stage, and played the piano for church services and musical groups into her nineties. Brown is survived by: sister Cora Pitts; children Roderick Brown (Dana), Priscilla Knight Williams (Randolph), Emelie Brown, and Kathy Jugus (Bill); grandsons Ted Brown (Elizabeth), Scott Brown, Alexander Knight, Eric Knight, Peter Knight (Mary Beth), and Sam Jugus; great granddaughter Verna Knight; and beloved nieces, nephews, and step great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Brown requested donations to the Greenspring Village Benevolent Care Fund.In lieu of flowers, Brown requested donations to the Greenspring Village Benevolent Care Fund.

BROWN KATHERINE LEDBETTER BROWN "Kay" Katherine "Kay" Ledbetter Brown, a resident of the DC area since 1946, who lived in Washington, DC, Arlington, and Springfield, VA, died on February 27, 2019, after celebrating her 100th birthday on February 10. The family will hold memorial services at the Village Church at Greenspring in Springfield on Saturday, March 23 at 12 noon, and at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean on May 11 at 11 a.m. Brown, the oldest child of Margaret Tucker and Charles Bennett Ledbetter, grew up in Polkton, N.C. She used her 1940 music degree from Salem College to play the piano at Fort Bragg for soldiers deploying overseas in World War II. Following Germany's surrender in May 1945, the U.S. Army sent Brown to France and Germany to entertain soldiers waiting to return home. In France, the builder's daughter directed German POWs to build a rec center while she orga- nized everything from chess games to big-band dances. After the war, Brown taught music and put on operettas at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. She also taught children at the British embassy. In 1952, Brown married Navy Lieutenant Samuel K. Brown, an electrical engineer at the Naval Research Lab. The Browns raised four children in North Arlington. They filled their calendars with school, scouts, and sports events. Kay Brown became an accomplished acrylic and watercolor artist. While Sam Brown built a long career with General Electric, Kay Brown taught music, directed the children's choir at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, and served as a church elder. The Browns continued to volunteer when they joined Immanuel Presbyterian Church in 1987. As a 63-year member of P.E.O., Brown served on the international Philanthropic Educational Organization's executive board in the D.C.-area, including as president. In 2000, the Browns moved to Greenspring Village. After Sam Brown died in 2001, his widow opened a gift shop, starred on stage, and played the piano for church services and musical groups into her nineties. Brown is survived by: sister Cora Pitts; children Roderick Brown (Dana), Priscilla Knight Williams (Randolph), Emelie Brown, and Kathy Jugus (Bill); grandsons Ted Brown (Elizabeth), Scott Brown, Alexander Knight, Eric Knight, Peter Knight (Mary Beth), and Sam Jugus; great granddaughter Verna Knight; and beloved nieces, nephews, and step great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Brown requested donations to the Greenspring Village Benevolent Care Fund.In lieu of flowers, Brown requested donations to the Greenspring Village Benevolent Care Fund. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Demaine Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close