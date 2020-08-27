1/1
KATHERINE BROWN
Katherine McFadden Brown  
Katherine entered eternal rest Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Washington, DC surrounded by loved ones. Left to cherish wonderful memories of Katherine are her sister, Queen Dickerson, Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Beatrice Brown Lewis, Jacksonville, FL and son, Michael Brown, Washington, DC.; grandson, Brett Lewis (Alda), Atlanta, GA, and great-grandson, Grey Lewis; niece, Alicia Dickerson Farmer, Woodbridge, VA; along with a host of loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Katherine Brown on Saturday, August 29. Viewing 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. until time of Homegoing services at 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd Hyattsville, MD. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 2, at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Sumter, SC. Services entrusted to JBJenkinsFuneralHome.com and Williams Funeral Home, Sumter, SC.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
