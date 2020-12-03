1/1
KATHERINE CAISON
On Monday, November 23, 2020, Katherine D. Caison of Alexandria, Virginia - Loving mother of Barry M Caison and grandmother of Jenifer and Brooke Caison. Katherine Delois Caison was loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind to cherish her memory the prides of her life, son, Barry Michael Caison; and granddaughters: Jenifer Caison and Brooke Caison; siblings, Larry M. Jackson (Cecilia), Patricia Warren (Matthew), Althea Robinson - Garrett (Chris) and Shirley Harris (Carl), and a host of extended family and friends. Family will receive friends and extended family on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. for the viewing and 11 a.m. for the service at From the Heart Church Ministries (Annex) at 5055 Allentown Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery Alexandria, VA. ARRANGEMENTS BY STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICESwww.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries (Annex)
DEC
7
Service
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries (Annex)
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
