

Katherine L. Calloway (Age 61)



Of Ashburn, Virginia, passed away at home on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Born August 29, 1958, she was the daughter of Nadine and Kenneth Minchew. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Jim Calloway; two sons, David and Brian; and one granddaughter, Emma, all of Ashburn, Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, Kevin; and two sisters, Kim and Kari; and many extended family members.

Kathy was a lover of the beach and was loved by all. A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2020 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel with the visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.

