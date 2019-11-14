Katherine M. Cioffi (Age 69)
On Monday, November 11, 2019, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Charles "Tony" Cioffi; mother of Anthony and Nicholas (Liz); grandmother of Matthew and Cole; sister of John, Bernard, Peter and the late Mary Ann. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. Interment private.