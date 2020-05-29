KATHERINE DEAN
KATHERINE SALTUS TUCKER DEAN  
Katherine Saltus Tucker Dean, age 96, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. Predeceased by her husband, Douglas and son, Hammond, she was a loving mother of Michael and Fred Tucker; and grandmother to Marlo, Nicole, Kiesha, Michael, Jr., Peretha, Lenee, Ashley, Alicia, Angelique, and Alexis. Katherine will be deeply missed by many other family members including Bermudian family, neighbors, and friends.There will be no service at this time, but In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, celebrate Katherine's life by donating to DMV Athletes in Action, Kingman Boys Club or feed the homeless. Arrangements by Horton's Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
