DEOUDES Katherine GEORGE Deoudes Katherine G. Deoudes, a native Washingtonian and a beloved fixture in the Greek-American community, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 91 with Theo at her side. She will be missed by all who knew her, most of whom called her "Thea." She was the devoted daughter of Erine G. and George D. Deoudes, who were both born in Naxos, Greece, and leaves behind her two great-nieces, Maria K. Chaconas and Katerina A. Chaconas, whom she loved deeply; her nieces and nephew, Irene Sinanian, Bertha Lyons, Stephanie Deoudes, and Dr. Demetrios L. Chaconas and their families; her cousin John's widow, Mary S. Deoudes, with whom she was very close and enjoyed solving the daily crossword puzzles, and her family; as well as countless beloved friends and relatives. All of her siblings and their spouses, Maria (Louis) Chaconas, John (Cleo) Deoudes, Jimmie (Thelma) Deoudes, and Emmanuel (Helen) Deoudes; her niece Renee Deoudes Piper; and her nephew George Deoudes, II, predeceased her. Katherine touched the lives of everyone she met with her generosity, quick wit, elegance, and charm. She always told it like it was and you always knew where you stood with her. Katherine gave selflessly to her family, her church, and her community. A life-long member of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, she also supported all the Greek Orthodox churches in the area. She was a woman of devout faith and taught Sunday School at Saint Sophia for many years. Katherine served on the Boards of The Metropolitan Area Philoptochos Agape Foundation, which helps Greek Orthodox children with medical expenses; of The Philoptochos ("Friends of the Poor") Society of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral; of the Metropolitan Washington Orthodox Senior Housing (MWOSH); and of the Rev. Bishop Aimilianos Laloussis Park. She co-chaired the making of the palm crosses and the decoration of the Epitaphio at Saint Sophia with Mary S. Deoudes for over four decades. Soon after graduating from the Academy of the Holy Cross, Katherine went to work as the bookkeeper at George D. Deoudes Co., Inc., a produce wholesale business founded in 1920 by her father, who was known as the "Celery King," and later run by her brother John, until it was sold after John's death. She then worked for her cousin John's company, D.C. Vending Co., for 15 years. After her retirement, she volunteered every Tuesday at The Montgomery County Thrift Shop in Bethesda up until a few months ago, where she loved meeting people and seeing the beautiful items donated. An engaging raconteur, Katherine remembered every last detail and could tell you exactly what you said, where you were sitting, and what you were wearing at every event she ever attended. She knew nearly everyone and everything about them. She loved to entertain and hosted many fundraisers in her home. She funded the education of many family members, as well as that of at least one priest. She enjoyed eating out with friends and preferred groups to keep the conversation lively. Katherine never forgot a birthday, name day, or other special event and constantly showered all those in her life with her love and generosity. She never arrived anywhere, even a medical appointment, without a gift. She loved animals, particularly her Misty, and carried Charlee Bear Dog Treats with her at all times just in case she encountered a dog. She stayed in constant contact with a wide group of friends and ended every conversation with "I love you more." Whenever you made plans with her, she would say "God willing." She cheered for the Redskins her entire life and was a Redskins season ticket holder. Katherine never went straight home from a funeral or a viewing, but always stopped for at least a cup of coffee and something sweet. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental restrictions on gathering, her viewing and funeral will be private. Her funeral service at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be livestreamed on Saturday, April 4, at 10:45 a.m. at https://

Interment will be in the family mausoleum at Rock Creek Cemetery in a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that benefits children in the metropolitan Washington area or to a . Eternal be her memory. 