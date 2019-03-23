Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE DUNMIRE.



Katherine Mary Schule Dunmire died on March 19, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. She was the wife of John P. Dunmire, sister to Jane Schule Scheuermann (and Lester) and James R. Schule (and Deborah), and aunt to Gretchen Schule, Mary Scheuermann (and Greg Richards), Caroline Schule Cox (and Julian), Michael Scheuermann, and Rachel Schule.

Katherine was devoted to her husband of 43 years, and loved her family, her golden retrievers, the beach and historical stories. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 24, 1952, a daughter of James R. Schule, Sr. and Dorothea Tresham Schule. She was an alumna Our Lady of Mercy Academy (Syosset, NY) and Trinity University Washington. Katherine lived in Washington, DC and northern Virginia for many years, before moving to St. Augustine. She spent her career in mortgage banking and operating her family video production company.

There are no funeral plans; arrangements are made through St. John's Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine.