KATHERINE LENA GASSAWAY
Katherine Lena Gassaway, daughter of the late James and Blanche Gassaway, departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She is survived by one sister, Geneva Gassaway and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14 at Van Buren United Methodist Church, 35 Van Buren Street, NW, Washington, DC, Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment: Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens. Arrangements by Snowden Funeral Home.